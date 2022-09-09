BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.25.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.42 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 32.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 83,630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 56.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 11.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,951,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 297,652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 663,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,187,000 after acquiring an additional 80,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 19.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.