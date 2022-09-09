Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target Increased to GBX 200 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.30) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 245 ($2.96) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 246 ($2.97).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 166.26 ($2.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.40. The firm has a market cap of £26.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.32. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 140.06 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

