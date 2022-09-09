Barclays Upgrades Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to “Overweight”

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,404.00 ($1,432.65) to €1,185.00 ($1,209.18) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.60.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HESAY stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

