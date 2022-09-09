Barometer Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2,530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the first quarter worth $1,386,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SU opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

