Barometer Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 20,594 shares during the period.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return Price Performance

Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.79. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $9.79.

