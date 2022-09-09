Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys 99,520 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 106.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,520 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for about 2.4% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $13,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE opened at $48.07 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.10.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

