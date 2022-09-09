Barometer Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 298,590 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 298,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,065,000. Imperial Oil makes up approximately 3.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMO has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Shares of IMO opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 163.08%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

