Barometer Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 6.0% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $32,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,154,000 after acquiring an additional 396,613 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Nutrien by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $381,254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nutrien by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,021,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,525,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

NTR opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.18 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

