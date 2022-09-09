Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 21.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $36,542,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 173,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.63.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $119.37 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

