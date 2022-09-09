Barometer Capital Management Inc. Has $8.96 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 541.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31,528 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 1.6% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $227.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. The firm has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

