Barometer Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,182 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 1.7% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $9,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,664,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $701,787,000 after buying an additional 516,282 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,150,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,169,000 after buying an additional 906,143 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,857,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,780,000 after buying an additional 77,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,519,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.