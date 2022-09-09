Barometer Capital Management Inc. Invests $10.71 Million in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,000. TC Energy accounts for 1.9% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TC Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,967,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,579,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,409,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TC Energy by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,350,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,260,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,468 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,331,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TC Energy by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,956,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRP shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TRP stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.28%.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.