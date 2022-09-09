Barometer Capital Management Inc. Makes New $6.74 Million Investment in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 323,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,000. Cenovus Energy comprises 1.2% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113,090 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,187 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,499,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,133,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

