Barometer Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 412,350 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 412,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,815,000. Teck Resources accounts for 3.8% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,514,000 after buying an additional 829,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,801,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,851,000 after buying an additional 318,294 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,590,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,883,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,036,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,367,000 after purchasing an additional 262,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK opened at $33.25 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.98.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Further Reading

