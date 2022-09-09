Barometer Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,077 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,350 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for about 1.5% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 56,071 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 90,632 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,109 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 22,045 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,725 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,181,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 7.9 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

