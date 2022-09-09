Barometer Capital Management Inc. Sells 52,740 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Barometer Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 52,740 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 4.3% of Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Barometer Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,498,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5822 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.79.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

