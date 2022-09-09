Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €102.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMW. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

ETR BMW opened at €72.95 ($74.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 52 week high of €100.42 ($102.47).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.