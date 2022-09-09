BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,306,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,596,000 after acquiring an additional 432,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.07 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.