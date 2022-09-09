BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00 at Scotiabank

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.10.

BCE opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.25.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

