BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$72.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.54.

Shares of BCE opened at C$62.94 on Tuesday. BCE has a 12-month low of C$61.42 and a 12-month high of C$74.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60. The stock has a market cap of C$57.39 billion and a PE ratio of 20.04.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.5699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 114.33%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

