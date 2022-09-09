Beacon (BECN) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $69,261.83 and $252.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00153471 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Helix (HLIX) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Beacon Profile
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
