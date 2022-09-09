Beacon (BECN) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0389 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $69,261.83 and $252.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00153471 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

