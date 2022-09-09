Beam (BEAM) Trading 9.6% Higher This Week

Beam (BEAM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. Beam has a total market cap of $22.65 million and approximately $6.29 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00305533 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00123485 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00080799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,756,440 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

