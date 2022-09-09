Beam Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.03 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $24.19 million and approximately $3.03 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00309048 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00121264 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00079239 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 122,795,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Beam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

