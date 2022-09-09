Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Trading 5.7% Higher

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.19 and last traded at $55.93. Approximately 2,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,316,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 304.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 277433.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,570,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 20,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $1,229,723.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $1,972,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,088,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,570,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 527.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

