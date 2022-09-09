Beaton Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

