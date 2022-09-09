Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 202 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 418.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 698,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $330.07 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.75 and its 200 day moving average is $342.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

