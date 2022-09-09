Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 217 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.70 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $192.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Fubon Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

