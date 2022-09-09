Beaton Management Co. Inc. Buys 450 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $40.50 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

