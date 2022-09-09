Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,116 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 14.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

