Beaton Management Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

