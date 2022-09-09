Beaton Management Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $245.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.