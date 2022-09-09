Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of T opened at $16.77 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.