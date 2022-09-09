Beaton Management Co. Inc. Has $375,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM stock opened at $183.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average is $187.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

