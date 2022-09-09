Beaton Management Co. Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,526 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $82.77 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

