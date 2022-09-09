Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ROK opened at $244.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.