Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.8 %

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.