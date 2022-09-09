Beaton Management Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

