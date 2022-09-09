Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprague Resources were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLP. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Sprague Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRLP opened at $19.86 on Friday. Sprague Resources LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $521.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.79%.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

