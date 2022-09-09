Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 414,911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 810,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $85.66 and a 12-month high of $135.89.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

