Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $478.08

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.08 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 602.50 ($7.28). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 592.50 ($7.16), with a volume of 2,620,601 shares changing hands.

BEZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 715 ($8.64) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($6.95) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.28) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 598 ($7.23) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 618.33 ($7.47).

The firm has a market cap of £3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,370.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 542.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.08.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

