Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.50 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.68 and a 200-day moving average of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

