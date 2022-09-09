Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.36. 221,427 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 104,681,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BBBY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $658.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock worth $288,720. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBBY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after buying an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 128.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 242,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

