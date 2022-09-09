Beer Money Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (BEER)

Beer Money (BEER) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Beer Money has a total market cap of $315,529.19 and $26,267.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beer Money has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,193.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00061987 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005511 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00077270 BTC.

About Beer Money

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beer Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

