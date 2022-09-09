Beldex Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $159.12 million and approximately $956,386.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,903,120,858 coins and its circulating supply is 2,973,120,858 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @BeldexCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is medium.com/beldex.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.