BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.93. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 208,883 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.62.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.9499999 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

