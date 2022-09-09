BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.73 and traded as high as C$15.93. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$15.35, with a volume of 208,883 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
BELLUS Health Trading Up 0.7 %
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -14.62.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
See Also
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.