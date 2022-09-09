Benchmark Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $65.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $65.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Semtech from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $33.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Semtech has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.80.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $209.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Semtech by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

