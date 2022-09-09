Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNFT. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $236.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Siris Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,323 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 141,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.