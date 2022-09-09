BENQI Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last Week (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last week, BENQI has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $33.25 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,899.80 or 0.99601269 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00037909 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI (QI) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,227,597 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BENQI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BENQI is a non-custodial liquidity market protocol, built on Avalanche. The protocol enables users to lend, borrow, and earn interest with their digital assets. Depositors providing liquidity to the protocol may earn passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an over-collateralized manner.As BENQI matures, the protocol will undergo progressive decentralization and eventually be governed by a DAO containing QI token holders and governance structures both on-chain & off-chain. The founding team will bootstrap the initial release of BENQI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

