Berenberg Bank Boosts Energean (LON:ENOG) Price Target to GBX 1,750

Energean (LON:ENOG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,540 ($18.61) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s current price.

Energean Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENOG opened at GBX 1,425 ($17.22) on Friday. Energean has a twelve month low of GBX 729.50 ($8.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,453 ($17.56). The company has a market cap of £2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,187.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,195.88.

Get Energean alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karen Simon bought 34,000 shares of Energean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,106 ($13.36) per share, with a total value of £376,040 ($454,374.09).

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.