Berenberg Bank Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,926.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

