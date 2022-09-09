Berenberg Bank Cuts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BURBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($23.68) to GBX 2,070 ($25.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Burberry Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,848 ($22.33) to GBX 1,736 ($20.98) in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($27.55) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($19.94) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,926.00.
Burberry Group Trading Down 1.3 %
OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
